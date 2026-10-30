US: 2 Helicopters Carrying 3 People Collide Mid-Air Near McMinnville Airport In Oregon | X @Osint613

McMinnville (Oregon): Two helicopters carrying a total of three people collided in mid-air near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, forcing the closure of a key highway, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded around 2.15 pm on Thursday following reports of a crash a few miles east of the McMinnville Airport, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the collision was between a Robinson R22 and an Airbus H125. Only the pilot was on board the R22 and the H125 was carrying two people, according to an FAA statement.

Officials had no details about the occupants' conditions.

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The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 233 is closed 1.6 km west of Dayton because of the crash. There was no estimate for reopening.

Local roads were also closed. The sheriff's office urged the public to stay clear of the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was aware of the incident but was still gathering information.

The R22 is a two-seat aircraft and the H125 can carry up to six passengers, depending on the configuration.

McMinnville, about 56 km southwest of Portland, is home to about 34,000 people.

The small airport situated on 263 hectares has two paved runways, according to its website. It's partially bordered by homes and near the North American Aerospace Museum.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)