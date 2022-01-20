Unvaccinated Czech folk singer Hana Horka dies after contracting COVID-19 virus on purpose

A Czech folk singer died after she deliberately contracted Covid to obtain a health pass that would have allowed her to visit venues blocked to those without proof of vaccination or recent recovery from an infection, her family has said.

Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities as well as for travel and for visiting bars and restaurants in the EU member state, which is facing a soaring Covid count.

Hana Horka, 57, was a member of Czech folk band, Asonance, and had refused to be vaccinated against the virus.



The devastated son of a well-known anti-vax singer who died after catching Covid on purpose has spoken out, warning others not to follow his mother’s path.



Jan Rek and his father, who are both fully vaccinated, both caught Covid over Christmas. But he said his mother had decided not to stay away from them, preferring instead to expose herself to the virus.

Instead, she opted to deliberately contract the illness in order to gain a Czech health pass, which allows access to public venues to those who can provide proof of vaccination or recent recovery from the virus.



Two days before her death, Horka posted on social media: “I survived … It was intense. So now there will be the theatre, sauna, a concert … and an urgent trip to the sea.”



Rek blamed the death on a local anti-vax movement, saying its leaders had convinced his mother against vaccination and thus had “blood on their hands”.



The country of 10.7 million people announced more than 20,000 new Covid infections on Tuesday.





