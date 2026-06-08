'Unlawful': US Court Blocks President Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Plan | File Image

A US federal court has blocked President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, marking a significant win for businesses, universities, and skilled foreign professionals, particularly Indian workers who form the largest group of H-1B holders.

US District Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the administration exceeded its authority, stating that such a steep fee could not be introduced without congressional approval. The court declared the measure unlawful and ordered it to be struck down.

The fee, announced in September as part of a broader immigration crackdown, was intended to discourage companies from hiring foreign workers and push employers toward recruiting American talent instead. The policy had sparked widespread concern among industries that depend heavily on global skilled labor.

The legal challenge was led by a coalition of 20 Democratic state attorneys general, who argued that the president lacked the power to unilaterally impose such a financial burden on visa applicants and employers. The court agreed with this position, siding with the states and invalidating the rule.

Before the proposed change, employers typically paid between $2,000 and $5,000 in H-1B-related processing fees, making the proposed hike a dramatic escalation.

The Trump administration defended the move as part of efforts to address alleged misuse of the visa system. Several Republican leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, have also claimed there is widespread fraud and abuse in the program.

The ruling represents one of the most notable legal setbacks for the proposed immigration policy, reinforcing limits on executive authority in reshaping visa fee structures without legislative backing.