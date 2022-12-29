Universal Hour of Peace: Effort to make the world war-free

Peace/Representative Photo | -

Universal Hour of Peace, observed from 11:30 p.m. on December 31st to 12:30 a.m. on January 1st each year, hopes to take a step toward a war-free world. During the hour of observance, promotion of peaceful activities is encouraged.

How is it observed?

Various organisations around the world hold events supporting an hour of peace. These vents include prayer, music, poetry, or speeches. The efforts, whether the gatherings are small are large, are focused on spreading the word of peace in every heart and mind regardless of faith.

People, to observe the universal hour of peace, can engage with a peace vigil, read and share about peace, or participate in activities organised to observe the hour.

History of Universal hour of peace

Individuals and groups of people around the globe, for more than two decades, have been joining together to celebrate peace and, at the same time, calling the people of the world to live at peace.

The Universal peace hour was conceived by Dr. Barabara Condron from the School of Metaphysics. The first time it was observed was in 1995.

Although the first year’s celebration took place on October 24, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the United Nations, the following year the day was moved to December 31 and January 1, where it has been celebrated annually ever since.

Significance

Amid wars and conflicts all around the world, wouldn’t it be nice if just one hour could be spent peacefully each year? This idea is what propels the Universal Hour Peace, a global celebration of cooperation and love. The motto of the hour is to spend the hour from 11:30 PM December 31 to 12:30 AM January 1st without any sort of fighting or conflict. Soldiers will hold their fire and family members will stop their squabbling so that everyone can celebrate the New Year in peace and hope that the tradition will continue on through the year.