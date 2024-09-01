United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

Gaza: The United Nations is all set to launch a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza from Sunday, following an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Israel of a humanitarian pause.

Notably, the UN agencies UNRWA, UNICEF, and WHO plan to vaccinate more than 6,40,000 children in Gaza in two rounds.

UNICEF Palestine Takes To Twitter To Share Details Of The Programme

The UNICEF Palestine in a post on X shared the details of the vaccination programme and said, "Emergency polio vaccination campaign for children aged 0-10 years in Deir al-Balah starts from September 1, 2024, until September 4, 2024, from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm."

🚨 الحملة الطارئة للتطعيم ضد شلل الأطفال من عمر 0-10 سنوات في دير البلح تبدأ من 1 سبتمبر 2024 حتى 4 سبتمبر 2024، من 7:30 صباحًا حتى 2:00 ظهرًا.



حتى لو تم تطعيم أطفالكم سابقًا، أحضروهم لأقرب نقطة تطعيم للحصول على الجرعة الطارئة وحمايتهم من الفيروس.



التطعيم مجاني وآمن.#لكل_طفل pic.twitter.com/0MeGXcC8uF — UNICEF Palestine (@UNICEFpalestine) August 31, 2024

It further urged the people to come forward and get them vaccinated against polio. "Even if your children have been vaccinated previously, bring them to the nearest vaccination point to get the emergency dose and protect them from the virus. Vaccination is free and safe," UNICEF Palestine said.

Meanwhile, UNICEF also took to its X handle and asserted that amid the vaccination drive, protection of children, families and community workers is essential.

"A two-round polio vaccination campaign for over 6,40,000 children by UNICEF and partners is scheduled to start in Gaza on September 1. All parties must respect the area-specific humanitarian pauses. The protection of children, families and community workers is critical," it said.

A two-round polio vaccination campaign for over 640,000 children by UNICEF and partners is scheduled to start in Gaza on September 1.



All parties must respect the area-specific humanitarian pauses. The protection of children, families and community workers is critical. pic.twitter.com/47Xk8fMpBQ — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 31, 2024

Notably, the poliovirus was detected in July 2024 in environmental samples from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah. Worryingly, three children presenting with suspected acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), a common symptom of polio, have since been reported in the Gaza Strip.

About Polio

Polio is a highly contagious virus that is usually caught by ingesting contaminated water or food. Severe cases can lead to paralysis, respiratory problems and death. Many countries have eradicated polio, but the virus festers in situations of poor sanitation and sewage control.