 United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUnited Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

Polio is a highly contagious virus that is usually caught by ingesting contaminated water or food. Severe cases can lead to paralysis, respiratory problems and death. Many countries have eradicated polio, but the virus festers in situations of poor sanitation and sewage control.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image

Gaza: The United Nations is all set to launch a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza from Sunday, following an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Israel of a humanitarian pause.

Notably, the UN agencies UNRWA, UNICEF, and WHO plan to vaccinate more than 6,40,000 children in Gaza in two rounds.

UNICEF Palestine Takes To Twitter To Share Details Of The Programme

The UNICEF Palestine in a post on X shared the details of the vaccination programme and said, "Emergency polio vaccination campaign for children aged 0-10 years in Deir al-Balah starts from September 1, 2024, until September 4, 2024, from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm."

FPJ Shorts
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services
Read Also
Gaza Reports 1st Case Of Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Strain In 25 Years In 10-Month-Old Child
article-image

It further urged the people to come forward and get them vaccinated against polio. "Even if your children have been vaccinated previously, bring them to the nearest vaccination point to get the emergency dose and protect them from the virus. Vaccination is free and safe," UNICEF Palestine said.

Meanwhile, UNICEF also took to its X handle and asserted that amid the vaccination drive, protection of children, families and community workers is essential.

"A two-round polio vaccination campaign for over 6,40,000 children by UNICEF and partners is scheduled to start in Gaza on September 1. All parties must respect the area-specific humanitarian pauses. The protection of children, families and community workers is critical," it said.

Read Also
World Polio Day 2023: Tracing The Incredible Journey Of The Landmark Vaccine
article-image

Notably, the poliovirus was detected in July 2024 in environmental samples from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah. Worryingly, three children presenting with suspected acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), a common symptom of polio, have since been reported in the Gaza Strip.

About Polio

Polio is a highly contagious virus that is usually caught by ingesting contaminated water or food. Severe cases can lead to paralysis, respiratory problems and death. Many countries have eradicated polio, but the virus festers in situations of poor sanitation and sewage control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Time For War To End,' Says US President Joe Biden After Israeli Troops Find Bodies Of 6 Hostages In...

'Time For War To End,' Says US President Joe Biden After Israeli Troops Find Bodies Of 6 Hostages In...

United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

United Nations Kicks Off Polio Vaccination Drive In Gaza Today

Namibia Plans To Kill Elephants To Feed Starving People

Namibia Plans To Kill Elephants To Feed Starving People

Philippines Expresses Serious Concerns As Chinese Coast Guard Rams BRP Teresa Magbanua In South...

Philippines Expresses Serious Concerns As Chinese Coast Guard Rams BRP Teresa Magbanua In South...

Russian Mi-8T Chopper With 22 People On Board Goes Missing In Far East

Russian Mi-8T Chopper With 22 People On Board Goes Missing In Far East