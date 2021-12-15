United Kingdom records 78,610 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

Amid Omicron variant threat, the United Kingdom on Wednesday, November 15 reported the highest-ever daily number of coronavirus cases. The country which is reeling severly under Covid-19 reported 78,610 cases which is highest single day record since the beginning of pandemic.

Today's record surpassed the previous high of 68,053 cases reported on January 8.

The record comes two days after the UK reported first death due to Omicron variant.

More than 11 million people have now tested positive for the disease in the United Kingdom, which has a total population of around 67 million.

With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging across Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a "tidal wave" of infections.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, earlier called the Omicron variant "probably the most significant threat" since the start of the pandemic.

Harries said the new variant of the virus has a doubling time "which is shortening" and is now under two days in most regions in Britain, with its growth rate was being notable in London and Manchester in particular.

More than 10,000 cases of Omicron have been recorded, with at least 10 people hospitalised. One person has died after contracting the variant, which is set to become the dominant strain in London.

