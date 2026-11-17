United Airlines Resolves Technology Glitch After 418 Flights Delayed Across US Days After FAA Nationwide Ground Stop | Skeeze

Chicago: United Airlines said Monday that it had resolved a technology issue that delayed departing flights, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

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Chicago-based United said in a statement that while some flights were delayed because of the issue Monday afternoon, flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not impacted. It also said, "There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue."

United apologised to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.

The flight tracking website FlightAware showed United with 418 delayed flights late Monday afternoon.

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The United computer problem is just the latest high-profile technology meltdown in recent days.

Earlier Monday, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major US banks after JPMorgan Chase had a technical problem.

On Friday, the FAA ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the ageing air traffic control system. And one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)