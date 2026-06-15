UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Welcomes US-Iran Deal, Calls It A Critical Step Towards Peace | file pic

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have agreed on a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations, his spokesperson said.

UN welcomes peace agreement

"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The statement said the UN chief expresses deep appreciation for the constructive role played by Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other regional countries in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

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"The Secretary-General hopes that the parties will build on this new momentum and redouble their efforts towards a final resolution of the conflict," it added. "The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations stands ready to support the parties in achieving a durable and comprehensive peace."

Trump announces deal completion

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had completed a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade, marking what he described as a major breakthrough after months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war.

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“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump said in a post on social media.

Strait of Hormuz reopening

The announcement came as international attention remained focused on the narrow waterway through which a substantial portion of the world's seaborne oil trade passes. The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of tensions between Washington and Tehran for months, with disruptions to shipping contributing to volatility in global energy prices.

Trump said he was authorising the reopening of the waterway and lifting the US blockade that had been imposed during the conflict.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)