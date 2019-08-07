UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed held guilty

Islamabad: UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed was held guilty by a court in Pakistan's Gujranwala, according to Pakistani media. His case has been shifted to Pakistan's Gujrat, the reports added. The 26/11 terror attack mastermind was arrested by Pakistani authorities on July 17 over charges related to terror financing and was sent to seven days in judicial custody, which was later extended by 14 days on July 24.

The court had directed the Counter-Terrorism Department to present a complete chargesheet of the case against Hafiz by August 7, according to Geo News. On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act.