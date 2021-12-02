UN headquarters cordoned off as armed man seen outside: Report

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

"The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity," a UN spokesman told AFP.

Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.

(This is a breaking story)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:11 PM IST