UN economist turned Sudan Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok

Khartoum: Sudan's new prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, is a seasoned economist who faces the daunting task of rescuing his country's moribund economy. Hamdok built a career in international continental and international organisations, most recently as deputy executive secretary of the UN's Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.

He was welcomed off the plane Wednesday by two civilian members of the new Sovereign Council that was sworn in hours earlier and will oversee his government's work.