UN chief 'horrified' seeing images of civilians killed in Bucha, calls for independent investigation at UNSC

United Nations General Secretary António Guterres Tuesday criticized the massacre of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine's Bucha. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Guterres said that he was "horrified" after seeing images of civilians lying dead on the streets in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near the capital Kyiv, adding that he will never forget it.

The UN chief further called for an independent and immediate investigation to guarantee effective accountability of Russia.

"I'll never forget the horrifying images of civilians killed in Bucha. I immediately called for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. I was shocked by the personal testimony of rapes &sexual violence emerging now," ANI quoted Guterres as saying at the UNSC.

Images have emerged of bodies found in streets and in yards in the wake of Russian withdrawal from the area following weeks of intense fighting, according to international media reports.

While dozen of bodies were found in the streets, nearly bodies of nearly 300 civilians were found in mass graves in the wake of the Russian withdrawal from the area following weeks of intense fighting.

Calling the civilian killings in Bucha a 'deliberate massacre', Ukraine accused the Russians of killing hundreds of civilians after a hasty retreat from the Russian forces further demanding new G7 sanctions against aggressive Russia.

The war in Ukraine has led to great challenges to the international order and the global peace architecture, and damage to the global economy, particularly to vulnerable people and developing countries, the UN Sec-Gen said adding that "We're already seeing some countries move from vulnerability to crisis & signs of serious social unrest."

"With all the warning signals flashing red, we have a duty to act," he said.

On the crisis in the energy sector amid the Russian oil ban, he said that the use of strategic stockpiles and additional reserves could help to ease this energy crisis in the short term.

Speaking about various sanctions levied on Russian imports as well as export, Guterres urged all countries to keep markets open for the countries at risk suffering from famine and hunger.

"We're urging all countries to keep markets open, resist unjustified & unnecessary export restrictions & make reserves available to countries at risk of hunger &famine. The use of strategic stockpiles & additional reserves could help ease this crisis in the short term," he said.

The conflict between Russia and neighbouring Ukraine began on 24 February, when Russia invaded the country. Since then, 3,455 civilian casualties have been recorded, according to the latest update from the UN human rights office, OHCHR published on Sunday.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:06 PM IST