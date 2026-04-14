UN Chief Antonio Guterres Warns Of Global Crisis, Pushes Urgent Diplomacy After US-Iran Talks Fail | AFP

New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday stressed that there is no military solution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and called for the immediate resumption of talks to achieve a lasting agreement.

In a post on X, Guterres wrote, "After weeks of destruction & distress, it is clear that there is no military solution to the current conflict in the Middle East. I call for the resumption of talks for an agreement to be reached. The ceasfire must absolutely be preserved. All violations must cease. All parties to the conflict must respect the freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law."

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The statement comes after US-Iran talks held in Islamabad failed to yield an agreement

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted that although no formal agreement was reached, the discussions represented a constructive step and reflected the seriousness of engagement by both parties.

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The release stated that, while no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue.

"Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight, and the Secretary-General calls on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached," Dujarric said in a statement.

He further reiterated that the ceasefire must be fully preserved and that all violations must stop, urging all parties involved to adhere strictly to international commitments.

The UN also expressed gratitude to mediators Pakistan, which hosted the discussions, as well as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye for their diplomatic efforts, calling on the international community to support continued engagement.

The statement also said that the Secretary-General stresses that all parties to this conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

We need to remember that some 20,000 seafarers have been caught up in this conflict and are currently stranded on ships, facing worsening conditions.

The UN highlighted that disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have already contributed to global economic instability, including rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and increased food insecurity due to impacts on fertiliser transport and fuel supplies.

The disruption of fertilizer and its inputs further exacerbate food insecurity for millions of vulnerable people around the world, adding to the rising cost of living due to impacts from fuel, transportation and supply chain disruptions.

With that in mind, the Executive Director of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, working with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Chamber of Commerce, continues engaging extensively with relevant parties to design and operationalize the mechanism we announced for the Strait of Hormuz on 27 March.

For his part, the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Jean Arnault, remains actively engaged in the region, consulting closely with key stakeholders and continuing his outreach in support of a comprehensive and durable agreement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)