UN Chief Antonio Guterres To Attend BRICS Summit In New Delhi | X - NewsBellApp

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will participate in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi later this month.

India, which holds the BRICS chairship this year, will host the summit on Sep 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees, will attend the meeting.

Guterres Set To Participate In BRICS Summit

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for Guterres, indicated at a press briefing on Tuesday that an official announcement on the UN chief's participation was yet to be made.

"… we have yet to officially announce that the secretary-general will participate in the BRICS meeting in New Delhi in about 10 days' time," Dujarric said.

He was responding to a question about possible meetings between Guterres and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit hosted in Kyrgyzstan from Aug 31 to Sep 1.

The theme of India's BRICS chairship is ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

More than 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held across over 25 Indian cities to strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership in three key areas: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The MEA has said that these engagements, along with business-to-business and people-to-people initiatives, have helped advance BRICS cooperation through practical and development-oriented outcomes.

India, a founding member of BRICS, previously held the chairship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. It assumed the BRICS chairship for the fourth time on Jan 1, 2026. The grouping is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

UN Chief Met Iranian President At SCO Summit

Guterres, whose second five-year term as UN chief ends in December 2026, visited India in February to attend the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

On the margins of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Guterres met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The UN chief expressed concern over the devastating humanitarian and economic consequences of the conflict in Iran, the region and beyond. He stressed the need to resolve the conflict through dialogue and negotiations while fully respecting international law, including international navigational rights and freedoms in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres also reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive and durable solution, his spokesperson said.

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Putin, Pezeshkian Among Leaders Expected In Delhi

Putin and Pezeshkian are among the world leaders set to arrive in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.

Xi is also widely expected to attend the summit before travelling to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump later this month.