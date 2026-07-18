UN Calls For Investigation Into Protest Killings As Unrest Escalates In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Ahead Of Elections | Video |

United Nations: The United Nations human rights agency has voiced concern over the “wave of unrest” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling for investigations into killings of protesters as well as members of security forces.

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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday appealed for calm in PoK amid a wave of unrest ahead of regional elections at the end of the month, a statement issued in Geneva said.

It added that dozens of people, mostly protesters but also law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June ahead of the vote for the legislative assembly on July 27.

The High Commissioner called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces.

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The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a movement behind the protests comprising traders, transporters, students, lawyers, activists and others – has been banned under anti-terrorism laws for allegedly threatening public order and security.

Some of the group’s leaders have subsequently been arrested.

The criminalisation of a civil society organisation and imposition of strict limitations on gatherings raise serious concerns about infringements on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, the statement said.

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Detained JAAC leaders must have access to legal representation and their families. Their rights to due process and fair trial must be fully guaranteed, Turk added.

Restrictions in the area on access to the internet are also concerning, as they disproportionately restrict the enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression, including freedom to seek, receive and impart information at a time when tensions are running high.

“We urge the authorities to ensure full internet access throughout the territory,” the statement said, adding that Turk calls for meaningful and inclusive political dialogue to address the underlying issues and grievances of the local population.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)