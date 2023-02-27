Ukrainian President Zelensky: Russian President will be killed by his own people

Ukrainian President Zelensky: Putin will be killed by his own people | File pic

Amid the ongoing war launched by Russia on Ukraine on Feb 24, 2022, in a documentary Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be killed by his own people one day, as reported by Newsweek. "There will come a moment when the fragility of Putin's regime will be felt in Russia," Zelenskyy said adding to it that eventually, his inner circle would turn on him and "will find a reason to kill the killer."

The documentary titled, 'YEAR - a documentary project by Dmytro Komarov' was released two days ago on YouTube and it already has over 2.7 million views. In the documentary the Ukrainian President is interviewed by the journalist who has also recorded the liberation of certain Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Zelenskyy on Sunday fired commander of joint forces operation Major Gen Eduard Mykhailovich Moskalov, reported CNN.

Moskalov had been appointed to the position last March when Lt Gen Oleksandr Pavliuk was appointed head of the Kyiv regional military administration. Zelenskyy did not provide an explanation for Moskalov's dismissal, but it's the latest in a long line of recent leadership changes made by his administration.

(with ANI inputs)