Ukrainian MP's wife flees war-torn country with 28 million USD

The wife of former Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kotvytskyy reportedly attempted to flee the country with 28 million dollars and 1.3 million euros in cash stashed in suitcases.

NEXTA shared a photograph of six suitcases stuffed full of cash.

Hungarian authorities ensured the amount was declared in accordance with the law.

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, according to Ukrainian officials.

Tearful evacuees from devastated Mariupol have described how "battles took place over every street". Ahead of the latest offer, a Russian airstrike hit the school where some 400 civilians had been taking shelter and it was not clear how many casualties there were, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address early Monday.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:42 PM IST