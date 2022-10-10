On camera: Multiple explosions rock Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities; Zelenskyy says, Russia wants to wipe us off

'Russia trying to wipe us off face of earth,' Zelenskyy on blasts in Ukraine's central Kyiv | Twitter/@MattiMaasikas

Kiev: Multiple missile strikes targeted Ukrainian cities all across the country on Monday, according to local officials and media, which attributed the attacks to Russia. The media reports have also claimed 75 is the number of missiles launched by Russia to bomb Ukrain.

This comes two days after a bomb damaged the strategic Crimean bridge, which Moscow called a Ukrainian terrorist attack, reports RT news.

President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the attacks on the capital, Kiev and the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, before urging people to take shelter. Local officials in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa also reported that their cities came under fire.

#Ukraine The missile strike on the pedestrian and bicycle bridge in the center of Kyiv.



Putin's anger pic.twitter.com/9H3sjdeNwh — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) October 10, 2022

In Kiev, damage from the strikes was reported near the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is located in the government area of the capital.

As a result of a missile attack by Russian war criminals on the center of Kyiv, there are civilians who died. People burning in cars in which they went to work.



This is a bloody terrorist act. #russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/E9br7W7Qp2 — Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) October 10, 2022

City officials halted operations of the metro system, and the stations are now being used as shelters for civilians, RT reported. The head of Lviv Region, Maksim Kozitsky, reported that elements of the western province's energy infrastructure came under attack.

Vitaly Kim, who heads the southern Nikolaev region which borders Kherson, reported dozens of projectiles and a number of kamikaze drones coming from Russian troops. He claimed that Moscow was targeting "critical infrastructure" throughout the country. With similar accounts coming in from many parts of the country, senior Ukrainian officials have expressed determination to fight Russia.

Central Kyiv was just attacked 😢 #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/jK6B3zB1wE — The Astute Galoot (@TheAstuteGaloot) October 10, 2022

"Our courage will never be destroyed by terrorists' missiles, even when they hit the heart of our capital," Defence Minister Aleksey Reznikov tweeted, also claiming that Russia's future is that of "a globally despised rogue terrorist state".

