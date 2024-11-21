Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions

Russia nuclear ballistic missiles | Photo: Twitter Image

Kyiv: The US, Spain, Italy, and Greece are temporarily closing their embassies in Kyiv. The US said it was acting "out of an abundance of caution", after receiving a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.

About The Knee-Jerk Response

The knee-jerk response came after Russian officials promised a response to President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets on Russian soil with US-made missiles — a move that has angered the Kremlin. To aggravate matters, US President Joe Biden has also agreed to give Ukraine’s army anti-personnel landmines to slow the advance of Russian ground troops.

In what might lead to a further escalation, a late-night report on BBC said Ukraine is believed to have used UK-supplied ~Storm Shadow missiles inside Russian territory for the first time. The war, which reached its 1,000-day milestone on Tues- day, has taken on a growing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to help Russia on the battlefield — a development that US officials said prompted Biden's policy shift.

President Putin Lowers Threshold For Using Russia's Nuclear Arsenal

Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently lowered the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal, with the new doctrine announced on Tuesday permitting a potential nuclear response by Moscow even to a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by nuclear power. That could potentially include Ukrainian attacks backed by the US.

According to Western media reports, European nations are gearing up for an all-out war on the continent. Germany’s foreign minister on Wednesday vowed her country 'will not be intimidated' by Putin, just one day after German media revealed the nation will transform into a NATO staging ground if the conflict escalates.

The US Embassy said its closure and attack warning were issued in the context of ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and anticipated a quick return to regular operations. Western and Ukrainian officials say Russia has been stockpiling powerful long-range missiles, possibly in an upcoming effort to crush the Ukrainian power grid as winter settles in.

What Do Military Analysts Say?

Military analysts say the US decision on the range over which American-made missiles can be used isn't expected to be a gamechanger in the war, but it could help weaken the Russian war effort, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank. Finland has reminded its citizens of their 'national defence obligation' and recently launched a new information website, while Sweden laid out a detailed guide on how to seek shelter and what to do in case of a nuclear attack. Their instruction manuals follow similar advice issued by their Baltic neighbours Norway and Denmark, which both put out checklists for food and medicine supplies citizens should have ready.