Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology, claims Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

As Russia continues to carry attacks on Ukraine on fifth consecutive day, the country's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday claimed that Ukraine still has Soviet nuclear technology and that this "danger" cannot be ignored.

The foreigb minister added that with the knowledge of Kyiv having nuclear technology in its possession, Russia cannot fail to respond to this danger.

Lavrov made the comments during the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament, which was boycotted by a large number of countries including Ukraine.

However, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of war crimes through its shelling of his country and called for a special meeting to address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction.

Ukraine's ambassador and diplomats from a wide number of countries staged a walkout as Russia's foreign minister addressed the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier today said that Moscow will continue the offensive in Ukraine until its "goals are achieved"

"Russian armed forces will continue to conduct the special military operation until set goals are achieved," Shoigu told at a press conference aired on state television.

On the other hand, Australia today announced financial sanctions and travel ban on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his "egregious unjustified war" against Ukraine.

Australia's targeted financial sanctions and travel bans came into effect from midnight. Besides Putin, they also earmark the remaining permanent members of Russia's Security Council, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:54 PM IST