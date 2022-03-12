Ukraine says Russia shelled Mariupol mosque sheltering 80 civilians

Russian forces have shelled a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children, including Turkish citizens, have taken refuge, Ukraine's foreign ministry says.

Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped. Russia blames Ukraine for the failure to evacuate people.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders," the foreign ministry said in a tweet. "More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey."

It did not say if there were any people killed or wounded. Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas.

Ukraine again accused Russia of preventing the evacuation of people from the southern port city of Mariupol. People in the city are said to be enduring freezing temperatures with no power, and little food and water.

Russia, in turn, has accused Ukraine of rejecting nearly all its offers to provide humanitarian corridors from flash-point towns.

