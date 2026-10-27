 Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Begins Ahead Of Melania Trump's Humanitarian Mission To Oleshky, Where 2,000 Civilians Face Food & Medicine Shortages
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUkraine-Russia Ceasefire Begins Ahead Of Melania Trump's Humanitarian Mission To Oleshky, Where 2,000 Civilians Face Food & Medicine Shortages

Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Begins Ahead Of Melania Trump's Humanitarian Mission To Oleshky, Where 2,000 Civilians Face Food & Medicine Shortages

Ukraine and Russia began a localised ceasefire at 3 am Tuesday to facilitate a humanitarian mission to Russian-occupied Oleshky. Led by Melania Trump, the initiative aims to deliver aid to up to 2,000 stranded civilians facing dwindling food and medicine supplies.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Begins Ahead Of Melania Trump's Humanitarian Mission To Oleshky, Where 2,000 Civilians Face Food & Medicine Shortages
Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Begins Ahead Of Melania Trump's Humanitarian Mission To Oleshky, Where 2,000 Civilians Face Food & Medicine Shortages | PIC: AFP

Mykolaiv: A localised ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia took effect early Tuesday ahead of a humanitarian mission led by US first lady Melania Trump.

The pause in fighting started at 3 am in Ukraine to allow an aid mission into the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine later this week.

According to her office, Melania Trump led talks with civilian negotiators from Russia and Ukraine after meeting with United Nations officials who briefed her on the situation in the town.

Read Also
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward For Voter Fraud Evidence Ahead Of US Midterm Elections 2026, With...
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward For Voter Fraud Evidence Ahead Of US Midterm Elections 2026, With...

The aid mission is planned ahead of a new round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine expected next month and aimed at ending the war after more than 4½ years of fighting.

Up to 2,000 people are stranded in Oleshky with dwindling supplies of food and medicine. They have been unable to leave because of explosive mines and drone attacks in the area, according to the UN. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source