Ukraine Prez Zelensky bans pro-Russia political parties

Ukraine's president has announced restrictions on the activities of 11 political parties in the country, including some accused of having ties to the Russian state.

In a video address uploaded overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky listed several names, including Opposition Platform - For Life, one of the largest pro-Russian parties with representatives in Ukraine's parliament.

Other restricted parties include Opposition Bloc, Party of Sharia, Ours, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, State, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist party Ukraine, Socialists, and Vladimir Saldo Bloc.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice would act immediately to enforce the ban, which Mr Zelensky said would last for as long as martial law remains in place.

"I’d like to remind all politicians, from all camps: wartime exposes quite well the paucity of personal ambitions of those who try to put their own ambitions, their own party or career above the interests of the state, the people’s interests; those who hide in the rear, while pretending to be the only one who cares about defense.

"Any activity on the part of politicians aimed at splitting (society - ed.) or collaborating (with the enemy - ed.) will not succeed. But they will face a tough response. That is why the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has decided that, given the full-scale war being waged by the Russian Federation and the ties that some political organizations have with that state, any activity of a number of political parties will be suspended pending martial law.

"Namely: Opposition Platform - For Life, Sharij’s Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, "Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Socialists, and Volodymyr Saldo’s Bloc," said Zelensky.

In early-February, prior to the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unplugged three television networks that he said spread Kremlin-funded “propaganda” and served as a bullhorn of an increasingly popular pro-Moscow party.

Millions in Ukraine’s east and south are Russian speakers – without necessarily being pro-Kremlin – and their votes propelled Zelenskyy to the presidency against all political odds.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:56 AM IST