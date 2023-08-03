Ukraine: President's Office Unveils 3-Step Strategy To Implement Peace Formula

Ukraine unveils strategy to implement peace formula | Twitter/@Kateryna_Kruk

The Ukrainian President's office has unveiled a three-step strategy to implement Ukraine's Peace Formula. The first stage includes meetings between Ukrainian authorities and ambassadors accredited to Ukraine, aimed at discussing the Peace Formula in detail, Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, said on Wednesday in a Telegram post.

Second Stage

At the second stage, Kiev will hold talks with foreign national security advisers and political advisers to find mechanisms for the implementation of the peace plan, Yermak added. According to Yermak, a global summit with the participation of world leaders to implement measures aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine would become the final stage of the peace strategy, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first international meeting to discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula was held in Denmark in June, and the next meeting will be held in Saudi Arabia, Yermak said. National security advisers and political advisers from countries in the West, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America will take part in the meeting, he noted.

According to Igor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian President's office, representatives of more than 30 countries will participate in the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on August 5-6.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put forward a 10-point formula designed to achieve peace in Ukraine in November 2022.

