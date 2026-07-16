Ukraine Parliament Approves Sergiy Koretsky As New Prime Minister Amid Government Reshuffle

Ukraine's parliament approved Sergiy Koretsky as Prime Minister during a government reshuffle announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky | X

Kyiv, July 16: Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved the appointment of Naftogaz chief Sergiy Koretsky as the country's new Prime Minister, as part of a controversial government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Koretsky, 48, has been chosen to steer Ukraine through another difficult winter, with the country expected to face continued Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. However, Zelensky has not fully explained the rationale behind the overhaul of his top political team, which has sparked criticism over the removal of the widely respected defence minister.

Koretsky Outlines Achievements

Addressing parliament, Koretsky highlighted his record at Naftogaz, Ukraine's state energy company, where he oversaw the country's heating system during a winter marked by Russian drone and missile attacks that caused widespread blackouts and heating disruptions, AFP reported.

"We weathered the harshest winter and ensured an uninterrupted supply of gas to Ukrainians, despite significant losses of our own production," Koretsky said in a parliamentary speech, hailing his achievements as head of Naftogaz.

"We have proven that government administration can and should be effective," he added.

Government Reshuffle Draws Criticism

The leadership change follows the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Tuesday as part of the broader reshuffle. Zelensky said only that Kyiv was "changing its political strategy" to address "new challenges and new tasks", without providing further details.

Early Thursday, protests broke out in several Ukrainian cities after reports that the popular reformist defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, had been removed from office. Demonstrators called for his reinstatement.

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Reshuffle Amid Intensifying War

The political shake-up comes at a crucial stage in the war, which has continued for more than four years. Russia has intensified its ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine, while Kyiv is preparing to begin domestic production of US Patriot air-defence missiles.

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