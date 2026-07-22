Ukraine Military Shake-Up: President Zelenskyy Removes Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi After Nationwide Protests | Video |

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday fired Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, following days of mass protests in Kyiv and other cities nationwide demanding his removal.

Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new army chief, according to a statement on social media.

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"Our shared wish is one — victory over the enemy and conditions at the front and in pressure on Russia that would force Russia toward peace," Zelenskyy said.

He said "a significant path has been travelled, the defense of Ukraine continues, and every warrior deserves dignified treatment."

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