 Ukraine Military Shake-Up: President Zelenskyy Removes Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi After Nationwide Protests | Video
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HomeWorldUkraine Military Shake-Up: President Zelenskyy Removes Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi After Nationwide Protests | Video

Ukraine Military Shake-Up: President Zelenskyy Removes Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi After Nationwide Protests | Video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief after nationwide protests demanding his removal. He appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new army chief, saying the leadership change is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense, improving frontline conditions, and increasing pressure on Russia to advance peace efforts.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Ukraine Military Shake-Up: President Zelenskyy Removes Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi After Nationwide Protests | Video
Ukraine Military Shake-Up: President Zelenskyy Removes Army Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi After Nationwide Protests | Video |

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday fired Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, following days of mass protests in Kyiv and other cities nationwide demanding his removal.

Zelenskyy appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new army chief, according to a statement on social media.

"Our shared wish is one — victory over the enemy and conditions at the front and in pressure on Russia that would force Russia toward peace," Zelenskyy said.

He said "a significant path has been travelled, the defense of Ukraine continues, and every warrior deserves dignified treatment." 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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