Ukraine Drone Strikes Kill 12, Injure 39 In Russia’s Tatarstan; Oil Refinery Hit - VIDEO

At least 12 people were killed and 39 injured after Ukrainian drones struck industrial and civilian areas in Nizhnekamsk, a city in Russia’s Tatarstan region that houses a major oil refinery, Mayor Radmir Belyayev said Monday. Nizhnekamsk is about 1,200 kilometres of the Ukrainian border and has a population of around 240,000.

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According to Russian media reports, the region’s oil refinery, considered one of Russia’s most technologically advanced, was reportedly damaged in the attack. Unverified social media videos appeared to show smoke rising over what seemed to be the refinery.

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A period of mourning has been declared by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, Belyayev said.

TANECO refinery previously hit

Earlier in June, Tatneft's TANECO refinery was hit by Ukraine. It processed 17 million tons of crude oil in 2024, producing 2.7 million tons of gasoline and 8.5 million tons of diesel fuel.

Ukraine intensifies refinery attacks

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent months as part of a campaign resulting in fuel shortages in several parts of Russia. However, authorities have said most of the initial shortages have since been resolved.