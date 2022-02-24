e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia: Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PTI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin President of Russia |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin President of Russia |

Advertisement

Kyiv: Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.

ALSO READ

Students from Ukraine joke to keep their anxiety at bay as they land in India Students from Ukraine joke to keep their anxiety at bay as they land in India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
Advertisement