Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia: Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:41 PM IST