UK 'Special Relationship' With US In Action, But Not A Blank Cheque For War,' Says PM Keir Starmer | VIDEO

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday defended the UK’s stance on the US-Israel strikes on Iran, pushing back against criticism from US President Donald Trump and insisting that Britain’s “special relationship” with Washington is defined by action not rhetoric.

Addressing Parliament, Starmer said the alliance was evident in operational cooperation, noting that American aircraft were flying from British bases and UK jets were intercepting drones and missiles to protect American personnel in the Middle East.

“American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action,” he said. “British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives on our joint bases. Sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe that is the special relationship in action. Hanging on to President Trump’s latest words is not.”

UK Refused To Join Strike Without ‘Lawful Basis’

Starmer clarified that while Britain continues to cooperate militarily with the US, he declined to involve the UK directly in strikes on Iran.

“What I was not prepared to do was for the UK to join a war unless there was a lawful basis and a visible, thought-through plan and that remains my position,” he told lawmakers.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions after US and Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. Tehran has since launched retaliatory attacks targeting American bases and Israeli assets across the region.

Trump Calls UK ‘Uncooperative’

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump described Britain’s stance as “very, very uncooperative” and said he was “not happy” with London’s position during the build-up to the strikes.

He also criticised Starmer personally, saying, “This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with,” accusing him of “ruining relationships.”

Trump alleged that the UK initially refused to allow American bombers to operate from Diego Garcia, the joint US-UK military base in the Chagos Islands, calling the situation “shocking.” However, he later acknowledged that Britain permitted US forces to use its bases late on Sunday night.