UK: #Resign trends on British Twitter; Boris Johnson's approval ratings spiral down amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 curbs

British Twitter was found on Sunday deeply unhappy with United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak and the recently-concluded Brexit talks. Netizens on the social networking website were seen demanding Johnson's resignation as #Resign trended throughout the day.

Notably, Boris Johnson had, on Sunday, said that "schools are safe" in areas where they are open, and insisted that parents should send their children to school from tomorrow.

"There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority," the UK Prime Minister told The BBC.

This comes amid mounting public pressure on the prime minister to keep all of England's schools closed when the new term starts, a demand that Johnson didn't seem to pay much heed to.

The UK is struggling with a sharp spike in new cases as a result of a new virus variant that officials said could be up to 70% more infectious.

The variant has been particularly prevalent in London and in surrounding areas, prompting Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to row back on plans to allow some primary schools - those for children 11 and under - in the capital to reopen as scheduled on January 4.

With daily coronavirus infections surging as a result of a new virus variant, the British government has been facing the pressure from teachers' unions to keep schools in England closed for at least another two weeks.

Most other primary schools in England are still scheduled to open on Monday. High school reopenings have already been delayed for millions of students, with exam-year pupils scheduled to return on January 11 and others a week later.

Several citizens also fear that Britain is heading into a third national lockdown, and owing to the fact that the prime minister had been rather vague about the veracity of the rumours, public perception has not been kind on him.

"It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that may be tougher. I'm fully reconciled to that. I think the whole country is fully reconciled to that," Boris Johnson told his countrymen on this day, leading to further concerns over an upcoming potential lockdown.