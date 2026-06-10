UK Police Provide Security To Ex-Bombay HC Judge Gautam Patel’s Family Amid Threats Linked To Bohra Verdict

Retired Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel’s family has been provided security by police in the United Kingdom following a series of threats and an assault on a family member allegedly linked to his landmark 2024 judgment in the Dawoodi Bohra succession dispute.

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According to the latest update reported by Bar and Bench, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that it is investigating multiple incidents involving Justice Patel’s family and has put safeguarding measures in place while inquiries continue.

In a statement to Bar and Bench, the police said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department are probing a series of linked incidents involving a family living in South Hertfordshire. These include an attempted burglary and threatening communications reported in August 2025, an assault reported in April 2026, and further threatening communication received in June 2026.

The developments come amid allegations that Justice Patel and his family have faced sustained intimidation following his April 2024 ruling that upheld Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the 53rd Dai al-Mutlaq and leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The judgment dismissed challenger Taher Fakhruddin’s claim to the position, and the matter is currently under appeal before a division bench of the Bombay High Court.

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Reports indicate that Justice Patel’s daughter, Aditi Patel, who resides in Hertfordshire, received multiple threatening letters, including one warning that a “contract” had been issued against the family. The communication allegedly included a digital storage device that is now in police custody. She was also reportedly assaulted by a masked individual and suffered a fractured nose.

The threats have sparked concern within India’s legal fraternity. On June 8, the Bombay Bar Association passed a resolution condemning the alleged intimidation and attacks, describing them as an assault on judicial independence and the rule of law. The association urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and called on India’s Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with UK authorities to ensure the family’s safety.