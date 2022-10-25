UK PM Rishi Sunak begins shaping his cabinet: Here's a look at who's out, and who may be in

No. 10, Downing Street - the official residence of British Prime Ministers. | Wikimedia Commons

Rishi Sunak, Britain's new Prime Minister, faces the toughest in-tray of any British leader since World War II: He enters No. 10 Downing Street as the country hurtles into winter with energy bills, hospital waiting lists, borrowing costs and inflation all soaring.

His task was never going to be easy, but it is made all the worse by the fact that former PM Liz Truss’ infamous mini-budget, which was scrapped almost in its entirety after causing chaos in financial markets, has resulted in Tory popularity dropping to historic lows, with polls predicting that if an election were to happen now, the Conservative Party would be all but wiped out.

Naturally, the new PM's first task will be to form his cabinet team.

Sunak is reshuffling his cabinet after many of Truss's ministers resigned or were sacked. He is also rewarding his own loyalists with Cabinet positions.

Who's out:

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, an ardent Boris Johnson loyalist and opponent of Sunak's was the first to step down.

After that, Brandon Lewis announced that he would be quitting as Justice Secretary.

Wendy Morton tweeted that she had resigned her role as chief whip of the Tory party.

Tory Party chairman Jake Berry has also been shown the door.

Sir Robert Buckland has said he will be leaving the role of Wales Secretary.

PM Sunak is set to appoint the fifth education secretary since July, as Kit Malthouse has quit.

Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke - who served in the Treasury when Sunak was Chancellor - has also been shown the door.

Ranil Jayawardena tweeted a resignation letter, quitting his role as Environment Secretary.

Junior ministers Vicky Ford and Chloe Smith are also leaving cabinet.

Finally, Alok Sharma remains a Cop26 president, but it is no longer in a ministerial role.

Who's in:

Jeremy Hunt, who was given the position of Chancellor of the Exchequer under the former PM Liz Truss to save the economy, will remain in the job, according to Sky News. The controversial mini-budget to cut taxes as part of Truss’s plan to encourage growth in the British economy ended up having the precise opposite effect: The budget instead led to the pound crashing and the government making embarrassing u-turns.

Sunak loyalist Dominic Raab has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, reports the BBC. During the first Tory leadership contest which Truss won and Suna lost, Raab was among the few Sunak-backers who carried on talking him up even when Truss’ victory was all but certain. He is being rewarded for his loyalty.

BBC reported that Oliver Dowden, James Cleverly and Nadhim Zahawi are all currently in Number 10, and therefore seen as likely to obtain Cabinet posts.

Dowden is an ally of Sunak, and have stood by him throughout the leadership contest.

Cleverly, the current UK Foreign Secretary, is a Boris loyalist who backed the former PM when he flirted with the idea of entering the contest. He also opposed Sunak and backed Truss in the last leadership contest.

Zahawi is also a Boris loyalist. The speculation is that with all these Tory members from various factions within the party currently gathered at No. 10, Sunak, known for being a pragmatist, is trying to unite the various discordant factions of the Conservative Party.

Interestingly, Suella Braverman, the former UK Home Secretary who quit last week as Liz Truss' government was falling apart, was also spotted entering No. 10, reported the BBC.

Last but not least, it is very likely that Penny Mordaunt, the former Defence Secretary who dropped out of the leadership contest yesterday after it became clear she could not hope to win, is likely to be offered a Cabinet position to heal the divide between the various factions of the Conservative Party -- many of whom are none too fond of the new PM.