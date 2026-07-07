 UK Maritime Agency Confirms 2 Ship Hit In Strait Of Hormuz
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UK Maritime Agency Confirms 2 Ship Hit In Strait Of Hormuz

A second ship was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, the British military said on Tuesday, hours after a tanker travelling off the coast of Oman was struck by a projectile and caught fire. The second vessel sustained structural damage, but no injuries were reported. The back-to-back incidents mark the latest attacks targeting ships transiting the strategic waterway.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 07, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
UK Maritime Agency Confirms 2 Ship Hit In Strait Of Hormuz
UK Maritime Agency Confirms 2 Ship Hit In Strait Of Hormuz | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dubai: The British military says a second ship has been hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre made the announcement Tuesday, hours after it said a tanker travelling off the coast of Oman in the strait was struck by a projectile and caught fire. It was the latest attack targeting a vessel moving through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

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The agency said the second ship was believed to have sustained structural damage, but no one was injured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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