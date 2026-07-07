UK Maritime Agency Confirms 2 Ship Hit In Strait Of Hormuz | File Pic (Representational Image)

Dubai: The British military says a second ship has been hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre made the announcement Tuesday, hours after it said a tanker travelling off the coast of Oman in the strait was struck by a projectile and caught fire. It was the latest attack targeting a vessel moving through the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The agency said the second ship was believed to have sustained structural damage, but no one was injured.

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