UK: Liz Truss stunned as host faints on-air during debate with Rishi Sunak

The recent televised debate between the two Conservative candidates vying to become the UK's next prime minister was abruptly halted on Tuesday even after the moderator fainted on stage.

The live footage of the debate between former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's "TalkTV" channel was suddenly interrupted in the hour-long event.

The programme was interrupted as the debate moderator, TalkTV's political editor, Kate McCann, fainted in front of Truss, who had a startled expression on her face.

A stunned Truss exclaimed, "Oh my God!" before leaving her podium to walk towards where the debate moderator had been standing off camera.

Later, the TalkTV channel later confirmed that McCann had fainted in a short statement that reads, "Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate."

Another host, Ian Collins, who continued broadcasting from the channel's studio after a short delay, stated that the candidates continued with a Q&A session off camera with a small audience present.

Taking to Twitter around an hour after the incident, Truss tweeted, "Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end."

Sunak also called it 'good news' that the host was said to be on the mend. He tweeted, "It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly!"

Liz Truss lead over Rishi Sunak in UK PM race: YouGov survey

Meanwhile, Liz Truss has gained as many as a 24-point lead over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to become the next Prime Minister, according to the latest YouGov survey.

On Thursday, Conservative Party members voted to send both Sunak and Truss through to the final stage of the party’s leadership contest in the race to replace Boris Johnson.