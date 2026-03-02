UK, France, Germany Condemn Iran’s 'Indiscriminate' Missile Attacks, Warn Of Defensive Action

X

The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany have issued a sharply worded joint statement condemning Iran’s recent missile attacks across the Gulf, calling them “indiscriminate and disproportionate” and warning of coordinated defensive measures alongside allies.

The three nations said they were “appalled” by Tehran’s actions, particularly strikes targeting countries not involved in the initial US-Israel military operation.

“Iran's reckless attacks have targeted our close allies and are threatening our service personnel and our civilians across the region,” the statement said.“We call on Iran to stop these reckless attacks immediately.”

Warning of Proportionate Defensive Action

The European leaders stressed they would act to safeguard their interests and those of regional partners.

“We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran's capability to fire missiles and drones at their source.”

They also confirmed closer coordination with the United States and regional allies amid rising tensions.

UK Clarifies Role After Operation Epic Fury

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer clarified that London was not involved in the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel.

However, Starmer confirmed the UK would permit the United States to use British bases for a “specific and limited defensive purpose” to counter Iranian missile threats.

The February 28 strikes reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, significantly escalating tensions.

Escalation Across the Region

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed attacks on US-linked bases across the Gulf and Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv, and vowed a “devastating offensive.” Strikes were reported in Dubai, Doha, Bahrain and Kuwait, while maritime tensions flared in the Gulf of Oman.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed Iranian claims of hitting the USS Abraham Lincoln, stating the aircraft carrier remains operational. CENTCOM also confirmed the sinking of an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette.

Internal Divisions Inside Iran

As Israel expanded operations in Tehran, reports suggested divisions within Iran. While authorities declared 40 days of national mourning, international media showed protests and celebrations in parts of the country, with demonstrators chanting against the Islamic Republic.