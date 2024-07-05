 UK Election 2024: Result Marks Historic Turning Point, Signaling New Era Beyond Regime Change; VIDEO
Afrida Rahman AliUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
UK Election 2024: Result Marks Historic Turning Point, Signaling New Era Beyond Regime Change; VIDEO | X

Labour party makes a stunning return to power after securing over 400 seats in a 650-member house of commons in the UK general election. This marks a seminal moment in British history as the margins of victory and defeat remain the biggest talking point and the mandate itself becomes a loud message from the people that the country needed an immediate change of hands, ones that could course correct and bring the British economy back on track.

About the Tories defeat the writing was clearly on the wall given the growing discontent over inflation, high living costs and the NHS crisis. What also contributed to this crushing defeat is the change of leadership in quick succession after serious missteps first by Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss leaving both the People’s trust in the Tories as well as the economy in tatters. Little wonder therefore that Top Tories Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Grant Shapps faced humiliating defeats.

The Labour party under Keir Starmer seems to emerge as a beacon of hope. The reversion of Brexit vote is a key takeaway from the results as the areas that largely voted in favour of Brexit seemed to be most disillusioned with the conservatives, thereby becoming the key contributor to the labour victory.

UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat, Labour's Keir Starmer To Be Next PM
article-image

Sir Keir Starmer will now be the new prime minister of UK. Labour Party returns to power after 14 years in opposition. Another winner in this election, is the Liberal Democrats party that made massive gains riding on the disillusionment against the Tories. And this now makes the political landscape of UK vastly diƯerent from what it used to be until last election. Theres’s emergence of a third player, with a sizeable share of votes, igniting the prospects of a multi-party system in the country.

