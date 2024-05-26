 UK: British Royal Air Force Pilot Dies After World War 2 Era Plane Spitfire Crashes In Field In Lincolnshire
The authorities indicated that the pilot was believed to be the sole individual involved in the incident. The pilot's family has been notified of the tragic event, according to the RAF.

Sunday, May 26, 2024
article-image

London: A British Royal Air Force pilot was killed when the World War II era plane, Spitfire, he was piloting crashed into a field in England, CNN reported. The RAF confirmed the pilot's demise in what they described as a "tragic accident" near their Coningsby base in Lincolnshire on Saturday.

The base hosts the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), where regular RAF aircrew flies a selection of World War II-era planes, including six Spitfires, from May to September each year.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at approximately 1:20 pm local time (Saturday) following the crash off Langrick Road in Coningsby, CNN quoted Lincolnshire Police as saying.

article-image

Tributes Pour In To Honour The Fallen Pilot

Tributes poured in from various public figures to honour the fallen pilot.

"Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot's loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family," Prince William and Princess Kate said on X.

"Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

About The Spitfire Aircraft

The Spitfire holds a significant place in British aviation history, revered as one of the most famous fighter aircraft in the nation's legacy, as reported by CNN.

It played a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain, a historic confrontation between the RAF and the German Luftwaffe during the summer of 1940.
With a total of 20,341 Spitfires built, it remains the most produced British combat aircraft of World War II, although only a few dozen are believed to remain airworthy today, CNN reported.

