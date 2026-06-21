UK: Andy Burnham Leads List Of Possible Starmer Successors Amid Resignation Buzz

UK PM Keir Starmer |

Speculation over the future of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has intensified following reports that he could announce his resignation as early as next week. While The Observer reported that Starmer may be preparing to step down, other reports indicate that he remains focused on governing and has not publicly confirmed any plans to resign.

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The debate over Labour's leadership gained momentum after former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham secured a commanding victory in the Makerfield by-election, defeating Reform UK's Robert Kenyon by 9,231 votes, significantly improving on Labour's 5,399-vote margin in the constituency in 2024.

Burnham is widely regarded as the frontrunner should a leadership contest take place. He has said he would seek the Labour leadership if the position became vacant and has pledged to reshape the party.

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting is another prominent contender, with reports suggesting he has substantial backing among Labour MPs. He has publicly indicated his willingness to enter a leadership race and has advocated policy changes, including reviving the Sure Start programme.

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Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner also remains a potential candidate after openly calling for faster action to improve the lives of working people following Labour's disappointing local election results.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has been mentioned as a consensus candidate with support from influential figures within the party, while former Royal Marines officer Al Carns has emerged as an outsider after leaving Starmer's cabinet and expressing a desire to drive political change.

Despite mounting speculation, there has been no official confirmation that Starmer intends to resign, leaving the leadership debate firmly in the realm of political conjecture.