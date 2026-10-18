UAE Tugboat Hit By 2 Projectiles Near Khor Fakkan, 1 Injured As UKMTO Issues Maritime Security Warning | X

Portsmouth [UK], October 18: A tugboat was struck by two unknown projectiles while travelling southbound near Khor Fakkan port in the UAE, sustaining damage, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday, reporting one minor casualty.

UKMTO has advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident northeast of Khor Fakkan, UAE. A tug travelling southbound has reported being struck by 2 unknown projectiles. The tug has sustained damage but is continuing on its route. One minor casualty has been reported. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate,” UKMTO said in a statement on X.

JUST IN:IRGC has struck a tugboat near Khor Fakkan, UAE with 2 projectiles, with one casualty reported.A tugboat is a small, powerful vessel used to push or pull larger ships and barges in ports, canals and open water. https://t.co/kBPb0xDkaz — Current Report (@Currentreport1) October 18, 2026

Tanker struck near Saudi Arabia

On Saturday, a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

UKMTO said that it “received a time-late report of an incident 68 NM northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, of a tanker struck by an unknown projectile.”

All crew are reported safe and have been evacuated. There was no reported environmental impact at the time of the report, the UKMTO stated.

US-Iran conflict raises shipping concerns

This comes amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, with both countries trying to claim control of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for fuel supply across the globe.

Earlier, at CBS Town Hall, US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the high fuel prices. Vance said petrol prices would be “three times as high if it weren’t for the US Navy keeping oil and gas moving out of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Vance also criticised Iran for what he described as “trying to completely choke off world energy supply.”

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US military claims safe vessel passage

Meanwhile, the US military has claimed that 97 per cent of vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz have passed through safely without being hit by Iranian projectiles, asserting that the strategic shipping route remains open despite attacks on commercial vessels.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)