UAE To Leave OPEC From May 1 Amid Strategic Energy Realignment Plans

UAE Announces Exit From OPEC Effective May 1, Citing Long-Term Energy Strategy Shift |

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that it will leave the oil cartel OPEC effective May 1.

The UAE made the announcement via its state-run WAM news agency.

“This decision reflects the UAE's long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets,” the UAE said.

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It also comes as the UAE has increasingly come into conflict with Saudi Arabia, particularly over economic issues and the war in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)