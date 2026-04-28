 UAE To Leave OPEC From May 1 Amid Strategic Energy Realignment Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUAE To Leave OPEC From May 1 Amid Strategic Energy Realignment Plans

UAE To Leave OPEC From May 1 Amid Strategic Energy Realignment Plans

United Arab Emirates announced it will leave OPEC effective May 1, state-run WAM reported. The decision reflects its long-term strategic and economic vision, evolving energy profile and accelerated domestic energy investment, and commitment to a responsible global energy role. It also comes amid growing tensions with Saudi Arabia over economic issues and the Yemen war against Houthi rebels.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
UAE Announces Exit From OPEC Effective May 1, Citing Long-Term Energy Strategy Shift |

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates announced Tuesday that it will leave the oil cartel OPEC effective May 1.

The UAE made the announcement via its state-run WAM news agency.

“This decision reflects the UAE's long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets,” the UAE said.

Read Also
King Charles III’s High-Stakes US Visit Unfolds Amid Deepening UK–US Rift As Trump Praises...
article-image

Also Watch:

It also comes as the UAE has increasingly come into conflict with Saudi Arabia, particularly over economic issues and the war in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on