UAE Strongly Condemns Burning Of Churches, Homes By Extremists In Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned the burning of churches and homes by extremists in Pakistan and denounced the coinciding violence that has taken place in the country over the last week.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the efforts and diligence of the Pakistani government and the measures it implemented in confronting these criminal acts.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE'S permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles, stressing that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, co-existence and peace among people.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and avoiding incitement and polarization, at a time when the world needs to work together to support global principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which should be supported and implemented to achieve stability and sustainable development.

