UAE Shuts Beaches In Umm Al Quwain After Tanker Oil Spill, Residents Report Fuel-Like Odours

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily closed all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain after an oil spill from a tanker affected the emirate’s shoreline, prompting an emergency environmental response.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirmed the incident on Friday, saying its technical monitoring and environmental assessment systems had detected the spill. Response teams have begun containment, cleanup and remediation operations to limit the damage to the coastal and marine environment.

The closures will remain in force until technical teams complete their assessments and determine the safety measures required to protect the public and marine life.

UAE Authorities Launch Cleanup And Environmental Assessments

According to the ministry, response teams were immediately deployed to contain the spill and carry out cleanup operations in coordination with local and federal authorities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authorities have cordoned off affected areas and initiated environmental assessments to determine the extent of the contamination and its potential impact on marine ecosystems.

Precautionary coastal surveys and monitoring operations are also underway. Officials are assessing the affected shoreline to establish the necessary measures for environmental protection and public safety.

The ministry has not yet disclosed the name of the vessel involved or provided a definitive estimate of the volume of oil spilled. The full extent of the slick and its environmental consequences remain unclear.

Residents Report Fuel-Like Odours Across UAE Emirates

The incident comes after residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain reported fuel-like odours in recent days.

Authorities have said the reported odours do not pose a health risk. However, the beach closures and ongoing environmental assessments reflect the precautionary measures being taken following the detection of the spill.

The ministry has urged fishermen and other sea users to comply with official instructions and avoid fishing in affected areas until further notice.

Residents have also been advised to follow official government channels for updates and avoid circulating unverified information about the incident.

Possible Link To Tanker Damaged In Suspected Drone Attack

Although the ministry has not identified the tanker responsible for the spill, some reports have linked the incident to the Gem No. 2, a large crude oil tanker reportedly struck in a suspected Iranian drone attack around October 9–10, 2026.

The vessel’s 22 Indian crew members were reportedly rescued following the incident. However, a confirmed link between the tanker and the oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain has not been established.

The possibility of oil spreading along the coast has also raised concerns about potential environmental damage and the risk to nearby maritime infrastructure, including ports and desalination facilities, should currents carry the slick towards vulnerable areas.

Beach Closures To Continue Until Safety Measures Are Finalised

MOCCAE has said the affected beaches and coastal areas will remain closed until technical teams complete their assessments and determine the measures needed to ensure public safety and protect the marine environment.

Authorities are continuing to monitor coastal conditions and assess the spill's impact. Further details, including the vessel's identity, the extent of the contamination and the timeline for reopening the beaches, are yet to be confirmed.

The situation remains developing, with officials expected to provide further updates as environmental assessments and cleanup operations progress.