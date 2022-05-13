UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73, Emirates news agency WAM reported on Friday, Reuters reported.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is the eldest son of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding leader of the UAE.

Reportedly, his younger brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan will succeed him.

Upon his demise, the Presidential Affairs Ministry announced a period of 40 days of mourning period, starting Friday, Gulf news reported.

The authorities have further suspended all works in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days.

He was the president of the United Arab Emirates, the Emir of Abu Dhabi and the supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces since 2004.

He has also served as the chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council since the late 1980s.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:15 PM IST