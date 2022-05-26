e-Paper Get App

UAE: Indian, Pak nationals killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in Abu Dhabi, 120 injured

The Indian Embassy in the Gulf country confirmed that an Indian national died and 106 Indians suffered injuries, it said, citing a statement from the mission.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/@ADPoliceHQ

An Indian national and a Pakistani citizen were killed in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi early this week that also left 106 Indians injured, according to a media report.

The explosion on Monday afternoon left a total of 120 people injured, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

Two people – an Indian and a Pakistani citizen – died and 120 others injured in the gas explosion at the restaurant in Abu Dhabi, the paper said.

The Indian Embassy in the Gulf country confirmed that an Indian national died and 106 Indians suffered injuries, it said, citing a statement from the mission.

The Indian mission said that it is in regular contact with the local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.

“Embassy officials have reached out to the family of the deceased and are extending every assistance in an expeditious manner,” it said.

The embassy is also closely monitoring the condition of the injured admitted to hospitals in the emirate.

Indians and Pakistani make up much of the foreign workforce that powers the Emirates.

article-image

