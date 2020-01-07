UAE approves 5-year multi-entry visa for tourists

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the issuance of a five-year multi-entry visa for foreign tourists.

The decision was made on Monday during the UAE Cabinet's first meeting of this year chaired by Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Xinhua news agency reporting citing local media as saying.

The move aims to support UAE's tourism sector and consolidate its position as a global tourist destination, it added.