Typhoon Noul Kills 10 In China, Triggers Widespread Flooding & Travel Chaos | X - zoom_earth

At least 10 people were killed in rain-triggered flash floods in China's Gansu scenic area as Typhoon Noul, the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, made landfall in the southern province of Guangdong early Sunday.

The typhoon struck Huizhou city in Guangdong at around 3:50 am, packing winds of up to 162 kilometres per hour and bringing gale-force winds and heavy rainfall across large parts of the region. According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Noul's wind speeds were slightly stronger than those of Typhoon Bavi, which hit eastern and northeastern China about two weeks ago.

Emergency response activated as transport services suspended

China's National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief activated a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response for Guangdong. Level IV is the lowest tier in China's four-level emergency response system, while Level I is the highest.

Ahead of the typhoon's landfall, the National Meteorological Centre issued its first red alert for a typhoon this year on Saturday, the highest warning in China's four-tier colour-coded system. The alert was downgraded to orange and later to yellow on Sunday after Noul weakened. In the warning system, red is followed by orange, yellow and blue.

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High-speed rail services and flights across Guangdong were cancelled on Sunday as heavy rain lashed southern China. Emergency measures were also activated in Fujian, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong and Guangxi provinces.

Recovery funds allocated; Hong Kong braces for storm

A working team has been sent to the affected areas to assess the damage, assist local authorities in relocating and resettling residents, and ensure their basic living needs.

The National Development and Reform Commission allocated 100 million yuan (about $14.7 million) from the central budget to support post-disaster recovery efforts in Guangdong. The funds will be used to restore damaged infrastructure, including roads, water conservancy facilities, schools and hospitals, to help resume normal production and daily life.

In Hong Kong, authorities implemented emergency measures on Saturday before the typhoon's arrival. More than 410 flights and 150 high-speed train services were cancelled, while the Home Affairs Department opened 28 temporary shelters in preparation for the storm.