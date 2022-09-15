Typhoon Muifa: Flights to Shanghai cancelled as China's financial hub braces for storm (Representative Image) |

Beijing: Flights to two international airports in Shanghai have been cancelled, reports stated. The city is bracing itself for a violent typhoon. Moreover, the authorities evacuated people from construction sites and other risky places.

According to a BBC report, scores of flights were postponed sunce the coastal areas were battened down in anticipation of the storm. Moreover, all flights were cancelled at Ningbo airport in Zhejiang and more than 11,000 fishing boats returned to port in the province, Chinese media said.

The typhoon Muifa made landfall as it hit the Zhoushan city around 8.30 pm [local time] and headed toward Shanghai.

It was forecast to weaken as it headed north across a bay but still be at typhoon strength when it reaches Shanghai later in the night. Heavy rain was already falling in the city of more than 20 million people.

The Hong Kong Observatory classified it as a severe typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometres (96 miles) per hour.

The storm's latest track would take it through Jiangsu and Shandong provinces along China's northeast coast after hitting Shanghai.

With agency inputs