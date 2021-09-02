Two weeks after seizing power, Taliban to form govt in Afghanistan tomorrow: Report

The Taliban two weeks after seizing power in Afghanistan is all set to form a government in the country on Friday. According to a report, the Taliban will form a government after Friday prayers tomorrow.

The latest development comes after the Taliban yesterday announced that supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will be the Head of the new Afghan government.

The Taliban took Afghanistan under its control after capturing Kabul on August 15. The Islamic militant group reveled in their victory after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, reiterating their pledge to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war.

The Taliban, who seized control of the country ahead of the withdrawal of American forces this week, now looks forward to govern a nation that relies heavily on international aid and is in the midst of a worsening economic crisis.

Reports also indicate that there will also be a Prime Minister post in the next government, Tolo News reported.

"Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, will also be the leader of the new government," Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission informed.

"The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government," he added.

Earlier on August 31, Stanekzai had met the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Zhou Jian in Doha to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

Meanwhile, the head of the political office of the Taliban Mullah Baradar has also been appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, local media informed.

On the other hand, the Taliban today said that it has killed 34 members and captured 11 checkpoints of the Afghan resistance forces in the northern Panjshir province.

The Taliban attack on Panjshir was launched after negotiations with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud failed.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:25 PM IST