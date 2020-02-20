Two coronavirus patients from Japan cruise ship reported dead

Tokyo: Two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, media reports said on Thursday, citing a government source. A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media said.

No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship. The overall death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus has increased to 2,118, with a total of 74,576 confirmed cases, health authorities said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said that it had received reports of 394 new confirmed cases and 114 deaths on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, reports Xinhua news agency. Among the deaths, 108 were in Hubei province and one each in Hebei, Shanghai, Fujian, Shandong, Yunnan and Shaanxi.