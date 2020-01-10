Twitter user reveals she wrote to Warner Bros as a child to play Padma or Parvati Patel in Harry Potter

Twitter has the most interesting and at the same time weird conversations between people from across the globe, courtesy to which hundreds of hilarious personal stories are brought to light. In one such thread, a Twitter user revealed that she desperately wanted to be in the Harry P{otter movie that she wrote an official letter to the production house Warner Bros.
The Twitter user, Mashal Iftikhar was answering to the Twitter thread that has asked people to share stories about themselves that might sound like a lie but isn’t.
The famous British Harry Potter movie series has been a favourite for many irrespective of their age, gender or geographical location.
Mashal who obviously is a dedicated fan wanted to be cast in the movie. The movie has two Indian characters Parvati and Padma Patel who share screen time with the leading characters of the series, Harry Potter who is played by Daniel Radcliffe and Ron Weasely, played by Rupert Grint and Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson.
Mashal wrote on Twitter, “I formally wrote to @warnerbros to apply to be Parvati and/or Padma Patel in Goblet of Fire and got this response lmao.”
She also attached the response she had received from British casting director Fiona Weir. Fiona thanked Mashal multiple times in the letter for writing and being so passionate about the series. However, she also informed her that all the requirements for the characters had been met and they wouldn’t be able to cast anyone from outside of the UK.
Fiona assured her that if they are in need of an actor in future, they have the details of Mashal and would like to contact her as and when needed.
